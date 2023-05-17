UrduPoint.com

UN Welcomes Decision To Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he welcomes Russia's decision to continue participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another two months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he welcomes Russia's decision to continue participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another two months.

"We have some positive and significant developments, the confirmation by the Russian Federation to continue its participation in the Black Sea Initiative for another 60 days.

I welcome this decision. The continuation is good news for the world," Guterres said during a press conference.

Guterres noted that although there is still outstanding issues, the delegations from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will continue working on solving them. The secretary-general thanked the Turkish government and President Recep Erdogan for his efforts.

