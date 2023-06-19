UN Welcomes Dialogue Between US, China in Beijing - Spokesperson

The United Nations commends the negotiations between US and China in Beijing and believes any interaction to improve relations is crucial, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United Nations commends the negotiations between US and China in Beijing and believes any interaction to improve relations is crucial, the UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"We certainly welcome the meeting between the US and Chinese Foreign Ministry officials.

Any dialogue between the United States and China on this is crucial to improving coordination on a wide range of major issues," Haq told the briefing.

Over the weekend, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with senior Chinese diplomats, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to stabilize the US-China relationship.

Antony Blinken became the first US secretary of state to visit China in the last five years.