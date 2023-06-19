UN Welcomes Efforts by African Leaders in Moving Forward With Grain Deal - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United Nations appreciates efforts by African nations to negotiate a continuation of the grain deal, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"We welcome efforts by all groups including concerned African nations to work together in moving forwards with the grain deal," Haq told the briefing.

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and an African delegation on the Ukraine peace initiative have finished at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St.

Petersburg after 2.5 hours this weekend. The meeting was followed by bilateral talks between the South African President and Vladimir Putin regarding Moscow's stance on the Ukraine crisis.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the Black Sea Grain Initiative, for 60 days, until July 17.�