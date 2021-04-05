UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Welcomes Efforts By JCPOA Participants To Hold 'Constructive' Dialogue In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:38 PM

UN Welcomes Efforts by JCPOA Participants to Hold 'Constructive' Dialogue in Vienna

The United Nations welcomes the efforts by participants in the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to hold a new meeting in Vienna aimed to revive the accord, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United Nations welcomes the efforts by participants in the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to hold a new meeting in Vienna aimed to revive the accord, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

On Tuesday, Vienna will host an in-person meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA to discuss steps needed to fully restore the deal.

"We very much welcome the active efforts by all the JCPOA participants to hold a constructive dialogue and to use diplomacy regarding this important multilateral agreement," Dujarric said when asked what the United Nations expected from the upcoming gathering.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom plus Germany - and the European Union.

The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting an arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and began imposing sanctions on Iran in violation of the agreement.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Says COVID-19 Vaccine Passports ..

5 minutes ago

SAPM supports free vaccination service to all citi ..

5 minutes ago

DC bans wall-chalking, fixing advertisements

5 minutes ago

UNICEF rehabilitates nine drinking water supply sc ..

5 minutes ago

FM Lavrov due on Tuesday to discuss ways to broade ..

38 minutes ago

Govt not scared of PDM: Fawad

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.