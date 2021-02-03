UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes Extension Of New START Treaty Between US, Russia - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:00 PM

UN Welcomes Extension of New START Treaty Between US, Russia - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United Nations welcomed the extension by five years of the New  Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Russia and the United States that represents a first step toward reinvigorating the nuclear disarmament regime, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"We very much welcome the five-year extension of the New START as a means of maintaining verifiable limits on the world's largest nuclear arsenals," Dujarric said. "I think it's a first step of reinvigorating the nuclear arms control regime."

