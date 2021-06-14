UN welcomes G-7 commitment of 870 million Covid vaccines for poor countries

A senior United Nations official has welcomed the Group of Seven (G-7) leading industrialized nations' commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A senior United Nations official has welcomed the Group of Seven (G-7) leading industrialized nations' commitment to immediately share at least 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, supporting global access and helping to end the acute phase of the pandemic.

"Equitable access to coronavirus vaccines represents the clearest pathway out of this pandemic for all of us children included, and commitments announced by G7 membersare an important step in this direction", the Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), Henrietta Fore, said in a statement on Sunday.

Building on the momentum of the G-20 Global Health Summit and the Gavi COVAX AMC Summit, in a landmark agreement at the G-7 Summit underway in Cornwall, United Kingdom the global leaders made the pledge, with the aim of delivering at least half by the end of 2021.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously said despite "unequal and very unfair" access to inoculations, "it is in the interest of everybody that everybody gets vaccinated sooner rather than later".

The G-7 leaders also reaffirmed their support for the UN-led equitable vaccine distribution initiative?COVAX, calling it "the Primary route for providing vaccines to the poorest countries".

The COVAX alliance, meanwhile, welcomed the G7's commitment, including their continued support for exporting in significant proportions and for promoting voluntary licensing and not-for-profit global production.

The partners look forward to "seeing doses flowing to countries" as soon as possible.

COVAX will work with the G-7 and other countries that have stepped up to share doses as rapidly and equitably as possible to help address short-term supply constraints currently impacting the global response to COVID-19 and minimize the prospect of future deadly variants.

"We have reached a grim milestone in this pandemic: There are already more dead from COVID-19 in 2021 than in all of last year", lamented Ms. Fore. "Without urgent action, this devastation will continue".

Noting the need for a "ramp up", in both the amount and pace of supply, the top UNICEF official attested that when it comes to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, "our best interests and our best natures align. This crisis will not be over until it is over for everyone." The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, underscored that many countries were facing a surge in cases, without vaccines.

"We are in the race of our lives, but it's not a fair race, and most countries have barely left the starting line", he said.

While grateful for the generous announcements of vaccine donations, he stressed, "we need more, and we need them faster".

As many high-income countries begin to contemplate post-vaccination life, the future in low-income countries appears quite bleak.

"We are particularly worried about the surges in South America, Asia and Africa", the UNICEF chief said.

Moreover, as the pandemic rages, the virus mutates and produces new variants that could potentially threaten the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, it was pointed out.

"Donating doses now is smart policy that speaks to our collective best interests", she said, adding that in addition to vaccine pledges, "distribution and readiness need clear timelines" as to when they would be available, particularly in countries with poor health infrastructure.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of children, affecting every aspect of their lives: their health, education, protection and future prosperity. Now, more than ever, what we do today will have significant and lasting impact on our collective tomorrows. There is no time to waste", she concluded.

The G-7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, UK and United States.

COVAX was set up by WHO, GAVI the vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator to equitably provide COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines to all people globally, regardless of their wealth.

\932