Open Menu

UN Welcomes India-China Border Patrols Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:20 AM

UN welcomes India-China border patrols agreement

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The United Nations Tuesday welcomed an agreement between China and India on border patrols, hoping that the process of good neighbourly ties between the two countries will be strengthened.

"We certainly welcome any positive engagement between the nations of China and India, and we hope that the process of good neighbourly relations will be strengthened," UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said in response to a question at the daily noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

On Monday, China and India reached an agreement on patrolling along the nearly 3,500-km Line of Actual Control to end the four-year-long border confrontation that led to a deadly clash.

According to media reports, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "An agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed the agreement, "which China views favourably".

"Going forward, the Chinese side and Indian side will implement those resolutions," he added.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations China Jian New York Border 2020 Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

2 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

2 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

2 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

2 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

2 hours ago
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

2 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

2 hours ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

2 hours ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

2 hours ago
 Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

2 hours ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

3 hours ago

More Stories From World