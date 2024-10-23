UN Welcomes India-China Border Patrols Agreement
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 08:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The United Nations Tuesday welcomed an agreement between China and India on border patrols, hoping that the process of good neighbourly ties between the two countries will be strengthened.
"We certainly welcome any positive engagement between the nations of China and India, and we hope that the process of good neighbourly relations will be strengthened," UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said in response to a question at the daily noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
On Monday, China and India reached an agreement on patrolling along the nearly 3,500-km Line of Actual Control to end the four-year-long border confrontation that led to a deadly clash.
According to media reports, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "An agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas, leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020."
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed the agreement, "which China views favourably".
"Going forward, the Chinese side and Indian side will implement those resolutions," he added.
