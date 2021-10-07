UN Welcomes Iran-Saudi Arabia Talks as 'Critical' to Regional Stability - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The United Nations welcomes direct negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and believes these discussions are critically important for the stability of the middle East, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I think discussions between Saudi Arabia and Iran are extremely important and are frankly critical to the stability of the region," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"We very much welcome those talks, and... we are standing by to help in any way we can should we be asked."

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said that the talks between Saudi and Iran's new government took place on September 21.

The relationships between Iran and Saudi Arabia are often referred to as "Cold War" given that the two rivaling nations have sided with opposing sides in various conflicts in the region, including in Syria and Yemen.