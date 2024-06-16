Open Menu

UN Welcomes Israel Announcement Of Gaza 'pauses' For Aid Deliveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The UN on Sunday welcomed an Israeli decision to "pause" fighting around a south Gaza route daily for aid deliveries, but urged more "concrete measures" to unblock the humanitarian response.

Israel's military announced Sunday a "local, tactical pause of military activity" during daylight hours in an area of Rafah to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"We welcome this announcement," UN aid agency OCHA's spokesman Jens Laerke said in an email to AFP, noting that "this has yet to translate into more aid reaching people in need".

"We hope this leads to further concrete measures by Israel to address longstanding issues preventing a meaningful humanitarian response in Gaza.

"

UN agencies and aid groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm of dire shortages of food and other essentials in the Gaza Strip, exacerbated by overland access restrictions and the closure of the key Rafah crossing with Egypt since Israeli forces seized it in early May.

Israel has long defended its efforts to let aid into Gaza including via its Kerem Shalom border near Rafah, blaming militants for looting supplies and humanitarian workers for failing to distribute them to civilians.

