UN Welcomes Libyan Parties' Agreements Reached On Sovereign Positions - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

The United Nations welcomes the agreements reached between Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives on the criteria to select members at high-ranking positions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The United Nations welcomes the agreements reached between Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives on the criteria to select members at high-ranking positions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the parties concluded the second round of intra-Libyan talks, which started in early October in the Moroccan city of Bouznika.

"We welcome the understandings reached between members of the Libyan House of Representatives and the High State Council in Bouznika, Morocco, regarding the requirements and the appointment mechanism of the sovereign positions in accordance with the Libyan Political Agreement," Dujarric said.

The United Nations believes that such negotiations pave the way for convening the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, facilitated by the UN Stabilization Mission in that country, planned to be held in the coming weeks, Dujarric added.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US- and EU-sponsored Islamic extremists, Libya was engulfed in a brutal conflict. Libya remains divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the Tripoli-based GNA in the west.

