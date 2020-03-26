UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes Philippine Rebels' Ceasefire Announcement Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United Nations welcomes the temporary truce declared by Maoist guerrillas and the Philippine government to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier, the Communist Party of the Philippines had issued an order to the rival New People's Army to stop fighting as "direct response" to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for "an immediate global ceasefire."

"We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced by the Communist Party of the Philippines with the government of the Philippines on 24 March following the Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire to facilitate the global response to COVID-19," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Guterres encouraged the parties to find a lasting political solution that would end the internal conflict and expressed hope that other conflicting sides across the world would follow the Philippines example, Dujarric added.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines had a total of 636 COVID-19 cases, including 38 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

