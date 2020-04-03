The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) welcomed the decision taken by Portugal to grant temporary residency to all migrants during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) welcomed the decision taken by Portugal to grant temporary residency to all migrants during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The UNAIDS today welcomed the Portuguese government's decision to grant temporary residency rights to all migrants and asylum seekers who applied for the residency in the country before March 18, when the state of emergency for COVID-19 was announced," Dujarric said.

With the decision announced on March 28, migrants and asylum seekers in Portugal will now be able to access the national health service, bank accounts, as well as work and rental contracts, Dujarric added.

Portugal has so far confirmed 9,034 cases of COVID-19, with 209 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.