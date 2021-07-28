UN Welcomes Productive US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United Nations welcomes the first round of the Strategic Stability Dialogue between Russia and the United States that concluded earlier on Wednesday and expressed hope the talks will continue to be productive, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"We welcome any productive dialogue between all member states, but, in particular, between key states, such as these two permanent members of the UN Security Council," Haq said. "We continue to be hopeful that these talks will continue to be productive."