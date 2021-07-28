UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Welcomes Productive US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue In Geneva - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:58 PM

UN Welcomes Productive US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva - Spokesman

The United Nations welcomes the first round of the Strategic Stability Dialogue between Russia and the United States that concluded earlier on Wednesday and expressed hope the talks will continue to be productive, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United Nations welcomes the first round of the Strategic Stability Dialogue between Russia and the United States that concluded earlier on Wednesday and expressed hope the talks will continue to be productive, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"We welcome any productive dialogue between all member states, but, in particular, between key states, such as these two permanent members of the UN Security Council," Haq said. "We continue to be hopeful that these talks will continue to be productive."

Related Topics

United Nations Russia United States All

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

29 seconds ago

'No hope' for five missing after German chemical b ..

32 seconds ago

COVID-19 vigilance committee formed

34 seconds ago

RCB serves notices to dilapidated buildings

37 seconds ago

France Continues Investigating Pegasus Spyware Sca ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP levelling allegations of rigging in AJK ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.