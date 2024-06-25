UN Welcomes Release Of WikiLeaks Founder Assange From UK Detention
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The United Nations on Tuesday hailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's release from detention in Britain as "significant steps towards definitively settling this case".
Assange was set to face a final court hearing after reaching a plea deal with United States authorities that brings to a close his years-long legal drama.
"We welcome the release of Julian Assange from detention in the UK," UN rights office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told AFP, adding that the final plea deal was still awaiting approval.
"As we had noted repeatedly, this case raised a series of human rights concerns," she said.
Assange has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a document filed in court in the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific.
He is due in court on Wednesday.
"The increasingly protracted detention of Assange also raised separate issues of concern," Throssell said, adding: "We will continue to monitor developments over the coming days."
