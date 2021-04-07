UN Welcomes Reports US May Resume Funding to Palestine Relief Agency - Spokesperson

The expected announcement by the US government that it resume a part of its aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is be very much welcomed by the United Nations, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Biden administration will resume about $150 million in aid to UNRWA that was stopped by the former President Donald Trump.

"We've seen those reports. It is also our understanding that major announcement is imminent," Dujarric said. "We're waiting for the official announcement, but we very much welcome it."