UN Welcomes Russia Resuming Participation In Grain Deal - Coordinator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UN Welcomes Russia Resuming Participation in Grain Deal - Coordinator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United Nations welcomes Russia resuming its participation in a deal to facilitate food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine, UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Abdulla said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia resumed its participation in the deal after Ukraine provided written guarantees not to use the grain corridor in the Black Sea for combat operations against Russia. Moscow had suspended the deal on Saturday following a drone attack by Ukraine targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol.

"I welcome the return of the Russian Federation to the implementation of the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizer from #Ukraine. Grateful for the Turkish facilitation. Looking forward to working again with all parties in the Initiative," Abdulla wrote on social media.

