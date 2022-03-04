UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements to Be Implemented Without Delay

The United Nations welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks and expresses the hope that all agreements will be implemented without delay, Under Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday

"We welcome the reported agreement between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators during their second round of talks in Belarus yesterday," DiCarlo said in a statement.

The UN understands that the two sides focused on the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow safe passage for civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance, she added.

"We hope that this reported agreement is implemented without delay and that a full and unconditional ceasefire is quickly agreed and enacted," DiCarlo noted, adding that the UN urges both sides to continue negotiations and make urgent progress on security, humanitarian and other issues.