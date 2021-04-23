UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes Russian Moves To Redeploy Troops From Ukraine Border - Spokesman

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:51 PM

The United Nations welcomes Russia's announcement that it was pulling troops back from its border with Ukraine signaling a de-escalation of tensions in the region, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a press conference on Friday

"We welcome any move that helps de-escalate tensions in that area," Dujarric said. "Any move that lowers tensions is to be welcomed."

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said troops that were engaged in a combat readiness check in the country's south and west have started returning to their permanent bases.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the move to ensure the troops' return to their home stations by May 1.

However, Kiev is pulling equipment and weapons to the contact line in southeastern Ukraine and the European Union turns a blind eye to the attitude for a military solution to the conflict in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

