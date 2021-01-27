UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The United Nations welcomed the approval by the Russian parliament of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New Start), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament ratified the agreement to extend the Russian-US New START arms reduction deal by five years.

"We obviously saw the reports of the votes in the Russian parliament. We also saw the statements have been made. And you know, the [UN] Secretary-General has been very consistent in his support for this extension of the New START treaty," Dujarric said

Dujarric referred to the treaty as a good means to maintain limits on the US and Russia's nuclear arsenals, the two largest in the world.

Last week, the new US administration announced its intention to seek a five-year extension of the nuclear arms reduction treaty, the latest edition of which was set to expire on February 5. Moscow welcomed Washington's decision. Following phone talks between the countries' leaders on Tuesday, Moscow and Washington announced reaching a relevant agreement without preconditions.