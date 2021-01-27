UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Welcomes Russian Parliament's Approval Of New Start Extension With US - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

UN Welcomes Russian Parliament's Approval of New Start Extension With US - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The United Nations welcomed the approval by the Russian parliament of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New Start), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament ratified the agreement to extend the Russian-US New START arms reduction deal by five years.

"We obviously saw the reports of the votes in the Russian parliament. We also saw the statements have been made. And you know, the [UN] Secretary-General has been very consistent in his support for this extension of the New START treaty," Dujarric said

Dujarric referred to the treaty as a good means to maintain limits on the US and Russia's nuclear arsenals, the two largest in the world.

Last week, the new US administration announced its intention to seek a five-year extension of the nuclear arms reduction treaty, the latest edition of which was set to expire on February 5. Moscow welcomed Washington's decision. Following phone talks between the countries' leaders on Tuesday, Moscow and Washington announced reaching a relevant agreement without preconditions.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Nuclear Chamber February Agreement

Recent Stories

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

26 minutes ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

41 minutes ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

56 minutes ago

Jones urges England to 'dominate' Six Nations

12 minutes ago

Blinken Sworn In as 71st US Secretary of State

12 minutes ago

Pakistan, Italy express resolve to further expand ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.