UN Welcomes Russian Statement on Security Guarantees for Olenivka Mission - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry about Moscow's readiness to provide security guarantees for a United Nations mission to the Olenivka prison in the Donetsk People's Republic, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We even had the Secretary General's own conversation with the most senior Russian leadership and that sort of statement, we very much welcome," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The United Nations is trying to ensure at the working level that all details are worked out, Dujarric added.

The UN spokesperson's statement came in response to a question about the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry that Moscow is ready to provide safety guarantees for the Olenivka mission.

The parties to the conflict in Ukraine have already been in discussions with the United Nations to finally dispatch the fact-finding mission.

The UN fact-finding mission is meant to investigate the July attack on the Russia-controlled jail that killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war.