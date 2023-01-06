UrduPoint.com

UN Welcomes Russia's Christmas Ceasefire In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 07:33 PM

UN Welcomes Russia's Christmas Ceasefire in Ukraine

The United Nations welcomes the ceasefire announced by Russia in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas as an opportunity to send humanitarian assistance to people in conflict areas, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The United Nations welcomes the ceasefire announced by Russia in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas as an opportunity to send humanitarian assistance to people in conflict areas, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Moscow's offer of a truce on Orthodox Christmas.

"The Russian Federation's announcement of a 36-hour ceasefire beginning at noon today in Ukraine is welcome news. The ceasefire will provide an opportunity to send a convoy of much-needed assistance to people we have not been able to access due to intense fighting," Griffiths tweeted.

