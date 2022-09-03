UrduPoint.com

UN Welcomes Russia's Decision To Let IAEA Inspectors Stay In Zaporizhzhia - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The United Nations welcomes the decision by Russia to allow two International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to stay at a permanent basis, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said on Friday.

"We welcome the ability of the IAEA, these two inspectors, to stay at the plant and keep us posted on the developments as they see them from there," Kaneko told a briefing.

The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, is supposed to hold a press briefing to share more information once he returns to Vienna, she added.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Ambassador to the IAEA told RIA Novosti that Russia has approved two inspectors to stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis.

The long overdue visit by the IAEA expert team started in late August. The team is supposed to check whether everything is properly functioning at the facility and whether the region is safe from a radioactive leaks and potential nuclear disasters.

