UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The United Nations welcomes the Syrian government's decision to permit the world body to continue its humanitarian aid operations via the Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai border crossings until November 13, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We greatly welcome the extension of permission by the government of Syria through a letter we received to the Emergency Relief Coordinator on the sixth of August, which will allow us to utilize the Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai border crossings until the 13th of November," Haq said during a press briefing.

Syria has also responded to the United Nations letter regarding the Ban al-Hawa and the world body stands ready to resume its humanitarian aid operations through that border crossing as well, Haq added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) praised Syria's decision to allow the use of the two border crossings for the purpose of humanitarian aid deliveries until November 13.