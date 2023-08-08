The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) welcomes Syria's decision to allow the use of the two border crossings for the purpose of humanitarian aid deliveries until November 13, OCHA spokesperson Eri Kaneko told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) welcomes Syria's decision to allow the use of the two border crossings for the purpose of humanitarian aid deliveries until November 13, OCHA spokesperson Eri Kaneko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We greatly welcome the extension of permission by the government of Syria to utilize the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra'ee border crossings until November 13th," Kaneko said.

In July, the Syrian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the UN Security Council members informing them that the government granted the world body permission to use the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for an additional six months.

Also in July, the UN Security Council members did not agree on extending the use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for aid deliveries to Syria. Russia had proposed extending the use of this border crossing for six months, but it did not garner enough votes for the proposal to pass. Western countries have said they seek an extension of nine months.