UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The United Nations welcomes the talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and hopes that the dialogue will continue, UN associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko said on Thursday.

"We welcome any talks between the two permanent members of the Security Council," Kaneko said during a press briefing. "We here at the UN have always been calling for dialogue, and this is a prime example of dialogue, and we hope such talks can continue."

Sherman traveled to China from July 25-26 for meetings with Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi and other Chinese officials.