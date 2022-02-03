UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United Nations has welcomed the offer by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to organize a meeting with the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia to help mediate the crisis, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev and said he was ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis.

"Regarding all the various offers of help from countries, including from Turkey, we encourage different countries to help resolve the tensions," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq also said the United Nations wanted to see all the key parties, including Russia and the United States, continue engaging in dialogue to settle any differences peacefully.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a threat to its national security.