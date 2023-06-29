UN Welcomes UK Court Ruling on Migrant Deportations to Rwanda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The UN Refugee Agency on Thursday welcomed a UK Court of Appeal decision that London's plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda ran against the law.

Earlier in the day, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that the government's plan to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda to deter irregular arrivals by boat was illegal, paving the way for the matter to be considered by the Supreme Court.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the judgment of the UK Court of Appeal issued today with regard to the proposed transfer of asylum-seekers from the UK to Rwanda," the agency said.

The refugee agency, which advised the court on the international refugee law, said that in its submissions it warned about the "externalization" of the UK's asylum obligations.

The UN body added it wanted the United Kingdom to cooperate with its European neighbors to agree on "humane, efficient, and cost-effective" asylum procedures.

The UK government argued that relocation of illegal migrants to the eastern African country would deter them from crossing the English Channel on small boats. The appellants argued in court that Rwanda was not a "safe country" and that they risked being returned to their countries of origin.

UN Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. He announcement in a statement that he "fundamentally disagrees" with the Court of Appeal conclusions, arguing that the Rwandan government had provided adequate assurances that it would not send migrants home.