The United Nations welcomes a pledge by the United Kingdom to resettle at least 5,000 of the world's must vulnerable refugees next year under a revamped government initiative, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday

The UK Home Office earlier on Monday announced that the country would resettle at least 5,000 refugees in 2020 under an expanded version of its Syrian Vulnerable Person's Resettlement Scheme.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today warmly welcomed the UK's pledge to resettle significant numbers of the world's refugees," the release said.

The UK launched the initiative in 2015 with a focus on resettling Syrian refugees, but beginning next year, the program will broaden its geographical focus beyond the middle East and North Africa, the Home Office said.

The new program will integrate three existing UK initiatives- the Vulnerable Persons' Resettlement Scheme (VPRS), the Vulnerable Children's Resettlement Scheme (VCRS) and the Gateway Protection Programme - into one international scheme, the Home Office said.

The UK government also plans to launch a new process for emergency resettlement to enable the country to act quickly when refugees' lives are at risk and protection is needed urgently, it added.

The UNHCR said it plans in July to release its own resettlement strategy, which will increase the pool of resettlement places, attain more countries in addressing the refuges problem and upsurge access to complementary programs for refugees.

According to the UN refugee agency, in 2019, some 1.4 million refugees residing in 65 hosting countries around the world will require resettlement assistance.