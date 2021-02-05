UN Welcomes US Efforts to Find Political Solution to End Conflict in Yemen - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The United Nations welcomed US efforts to find a political solution to resolve a decade-long crisis in Yemen, the Office of the UN Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington was stopping all support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen but would continue to defend its ally against other threats.

Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts aimed at solving the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as his special envoy for Yemen.

"We welcome the decision of the United States to strengthen its diplomatic engagement in support of the UN-led efforts to find a negotiated, comprehensive political solution to end the conflict in Yemen," the statement said. "We also welcome all decisions seeking to create further space for dialogue and to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people."