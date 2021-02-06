UrduPoint.com
UN Welcomes US Efforts To Find Political Solution To End Conflict In Yemen - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

UN Welcomes US Efforts to Find Political Solution to End Conflict in Yemen - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The United Nations welcomed the United States' efforts to find a political solution to resolve the decade-long crisis in Yemen, the Office of the UN Spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the United States was stopping all support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, but would continue to defend its ally against other threats. Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts aimed at solving the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as his special envoy for Yemen.

"We welcome the decision of the United States to strengthen its diplomatic engagement in support of the UN-led efforts to find a negotiated, comprehensive political solution to end the conflict in Yemen," the statement said.

"We also welcome all decisions seeking to create further space for dialogue and to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people."

The recent decisions taken by the Biden administration are a "positive development" and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths looks forward to working constructively with all parties, the statement also said.

The United States should also reverse the rebel Houthi movement's designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization based on humanitarian grounds amid growing concerns of Yemen sliding into famine, the statement added.

The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.

