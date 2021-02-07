(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) The United Nations welcomes the US intention to remove Yemen's Houthi movement from the US list of groups designated as foreign terrorists, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

The Trump administration added the Houthi movement to its list of foreign terrorist organizations days before the end of its tenure. The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, his brother and military commander Abd al-Khaliq al-Houthi and another Ansar Allah commander Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim were listed as global terrorists.

On Friday, media reported, citing US officials, that the administration of President Joe Biden had formally informed Congress it would remove the Houthis from the US foreign terrorist organizations list.

"We welcome the announcement that the United States intends to revoke the designations of the Houthi movement (who call themselves Ansarallah) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The revocation will provide profound relief to millions of Yemenis who rely on humanitarian assistance and commercial imports to meet their basic survival needs.

It will help ensure that much-needed essential goods reach them without significant delays," Dujarric said in a statement.

The middle Eastern nation has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for over six years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia.

In mid-December, Hadi announced the creation of a new power-sharing government consisting of 24 ministers in line with the terms of the Riyadh peace deal concluded with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in November 2019. The new cabinet is supposed to sit in the temporary capital of Aden, as the official capital of Sanaa has been under the control of the Houthi movement since September 2014. Under the agreement, the STC should also return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities.