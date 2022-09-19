UN WFP Can Supply Russian Fertilizers Stuck in European Ports to Poor States - UN Head

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The UN World food Programme can deliver 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers stuck in European ports to poor countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week he informed the UN chief that 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers had accumulated in the seaports of the European Union.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow is ready to transfer them to developing countries free of charge.

"If Russia ... want to provide fertilizers free of charge to developing countries, I believe the World Food Program will be able to implement that desire," Guterres said, adding that first of all, it is necessary to ensure the free export of Russian fertilizers through Europe.

Things are improving in terms of grain supplies being provided to poor countries around the world, the UN chief added.