UN Will Continue Contacts to Extend Grain Exports Agreement - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United Nations will continue its efforts to negotiate extending the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and will try harder to tackle all challenges, including Russia's dissatisfaction with its part of the deal not being implemented, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"What I can tell you is that contacts will continue over the next few days," Dujarric said. "There are challenges... We are trying to address all of them and trying to do whatever we can to make sure that this very important initiative continue and as well as we see progress on our efforts on facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer."