UN Will Continue To Facilitate Granting Of Visas To Russian Delegations - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 11:10 PM

The United Nations will continue to work on facilitating the granting of visas to members of Russian delegations to attends events at the world body in New York, spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We always work to facilitate the granting of visas to all those who need to attend UN events and we will continue to do so," Haq said.

Russia has had a long-standing problem with its diplomats not being able to obtain US visas on time to attend UN events.

On July 27, media reports indicated that the United States did not issue visas to several Russian representatives intending to participate in the work of United Nations bodies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging him to ensure that the United States fulfills its obligations as a host country of United Nations headquarters.

Lavrov said he was considering visiting the UN High Level Week in September but it was uncertain whether the United States would issue him the necessary US visa to participate in the event.

