UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Will Cut Some Aid Programs For Yemen If No Additional Funds Secured - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:40 PM

UN Will Cut Some Aid Programs for Yemen if No Additional Funds Secured - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The United Nations will have to shut down some humanitarian programs in Yemen if international donors do not secure more funds to ensure their implementation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, at the high-level pledging event, jointly organized by the United Nations and Saudi Arabia, countries pledged only $1.35 billion out of $2.41 billion requested to continue critical assistance in Yemen, including for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response, for the rest of the year.

"We can't be satisfied with the amount that was raised yesterday. Clearly, the job is not finished, so we will keep pushing, and we hope to get conversions of pledges into cash and to get others to pledge and then give us cash as well in the coming days and weeks," Dujarric said. "Unless the money is there, we cannot continue, and a number of programs are going to have to be cut."

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said at the pledging conference on Tuesday that out of 41 major humanitarian programs in Yemen, 30 will be closed in the next weeks unless additional funds are mobilized.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination Humanitarian Affair, without the needed funding, hospitals in Yemen will not be able to adequately respond to the COVID-19 emergency, families, depending on food assistance, might face famine, nutrition for children will be downsized, water and sanitation services will be put on pause and critical help to refugee populations will be suspended.

Yemen's humanitarian crisis is referred to by the United Nations as the world's largest one, with 24 million people in need of aid and protection.

Additionally, the country's depleted health system is currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations revealed that some 20 percent of patients infected with the virus are dying, compared to the world's average of seven percent.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Yemen Job Saudi Arabia Money Event Refugee Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

16 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

46 minutes ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

3 hours ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.