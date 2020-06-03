UN Will Cut Some Aid Programs for Yemen if No Additional Funds Secured - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The United Nations will have to shut down some humanitarian programs in Yemen if international donors do not secure more funds to ensure their implementation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, at the high-level pledging event, jointly organized by the United Nations and Saudi Arabia, countries pledged only $1.35 billion out of $2.41 billion requested to continue critical assistance in Yemen, including for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response, for the rest of the year.

"We can't be satisfied with the amount that was raised yesterday. Clearly, the job is not finished, so we will keep pushing, and we hope to get conversions of pledges into cash and to get others to pledge and then give us cash as well in the coming days and weeks," Dujarric said. "Unless the money is there, we cannot continue, and a number of programs are going to have to be cut."

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said at the pledging conference on Tuesday that out of 41 major humanitarian programs in Yemen, 30 will be closed in the next weeks unless additional funds are mobilized.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination Humanitarian Affair, without the needed funding, hospitals in Yemen will not be able to adequately respond to the COVID-19 emergency, families, depending on food assistance, might face famine, nutrition for children will be downsized, water and sanitation services will be put on pause and critical help to refugee populations will be suspended.

Yemen's humanitarian crisis is referred to by the United Nations as the world's largest one, with 24 million people in need of aid and protection.

Additionally, the country's depleted health system is currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations revealed that some 20 percent of patients infected with the virus are dying, compared to the world's average of seven percent.