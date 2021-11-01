UrduPoint.com

UN Will Form Group To Set Standards To Assess Climate Goals Of Non-State Actors - Guterres

UN Will Form Group to Set Standards to Assess Climate Goals of Non-State Actors - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his opening remarks at the Climate Conference in Glasgow (COP26) on Monday he will establish a group of experts to set standards to measure net zero commitments made by non-state actors.

"There is a deficit of credibility and a surplus of confusion over emissions reductions and net zero targets, with different meanings and different metrics," Guterres said. "That is why... I am announcing today that I will establish a Group of Experts to propose clear standards to measure and analyze net zero commitments from non-state actors."

