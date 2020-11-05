UrduPoint.com
UN Will Hold High-Level Summit On COVID-19 December 3-4 - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The UN General Assembly will hold a high-level summit on the COVID-19 pandemic on December 3-4, the spokesperson for the President of the UN General Assembly, Brenden Varma, said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"This morning, the General Assembly plenary established the dates, format and scope of its special session on COVID-19," Varma said. "The special session's dates are now officially confirmed: it will be held on three to four of December at the level of heads of state and government."

The session was decided upon a 150 - 0 vote at the UN General Assembly earlier on Thursday, with Armenia, Israel and the United States abstaining.

The session will be led by the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the summit will help narrow the gap among nations in tackling the pandemic, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"One of the things the secretary-general has expressed is a bit of frustration over the lack of coordinated approach to fighting the pandemic," Dujarric said.

