UN Will Not Send Representative To Afghanistan Meeting In Moscow - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:50 AM

UN Will Not Send Representative to Afghanistan Meeting in Moscow - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Nations will not be represented at the upcoming negotiations in Moscow on the Afghan peace settlement, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

The meeting on Thursday will bring together representatives of the Troika member states - Russia, China and the United States - as well as Pakistan. The intra-Afghan peace negotiations have been held in Doha, Qatar, since September, but have so far failed to reduce violence in the country.

"Answering your question on Afghanistan, the United Nations is not sending anyone to the talks in Moscow," the statement said.

Both the Afghan government and the Taliban have confirmed plans to join the Moscow conference.

The Taliban has said the Moscow talks will complement, not substitute, the Doha process.

The Afghan government will be represented by a 16-member delegation, led by Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation - Abdullah Abdullah. The Taliban team will be headed by chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund.

The US government has confirmed sending Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to the meeting. Qatar, which has also received an invitation to attend, will be represented by Special Envoy for Counterterrorism Mutlaq Al-Qahtani.

