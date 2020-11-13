UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Will Offer All Support To Libya In Holding Election Within 18 Months - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:33 AM

UN Will Offer All Support to Libya in Holding Election Within 18 Months - Spokesman

The United Nations will provide all necessary support to Libya in holding a future presidential and parliamentary election, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The United Nations will provide all necessary support to Libya in holding a future presidential and parliamentary election, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the UN Acting Special Envoy and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams announced that the participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis had agreed on holding the general election within 18 months.

"We will offer whatever support the Libyans are needed," Dujarric said. "The discussions are obviously still continuing, but we will be there to accompany the Libyans and assess exactly what the needs are for the election."

The UNSMIL also announced that the forum participants had agreed to a road map for a transition period during which an interim government and presidential council would be created.

The forum began on Monday and will to run until November 20. It is an inclusive political dialogue held under the auspices of the UNSMIL that brought together 75 delegates representing various sections of the Libyan society seeking to find a solution to a long-time civil conflict.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

Related Topics

Election Army United Nations Road Tunis Libya November All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

51 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

27 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

27 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

27 minutes ago

Three day Thal Jeep rally to start from Nov 20

3 minutes ago

Kidney disease linked to higher death risk for Cov ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.