UN Will Send Staff to Russian Defense Ministry to Ensure Deconfliction Process - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The United Nations will send staff members to the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow to ensure deconfliction and coordination in Ukraine to provide safe humanitarian assistance, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a news briefing on Friday.

"We will also likely have some staff established in the Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow to ensure deconfliction and coordination, so this will be an ongoing building process. I think as the conflict continues, and as we we upgrade our delivery of humanitarian aid, that becomes even more important," Dujarric said.