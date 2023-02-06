UN Will Support Response to Deadly Earthquake in Turkey, Syria - Secretary-General

The United Nations will support the international response to the earthquake in Turkey which has caused approximately 2,000 deaths so far in the country and neighboring Syria, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The United Nations will support the international response to the earthquake in Turkey which has caused approximately 2,000 deaths so far in the country and neighboring Syria, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"My heart goes out to the people of Turkiye and Syria in this hour of tragedy. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the response. Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN counts on the international community to help the thousands of families impacted by the disaster, who are in need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is challenging, Guterres added.

The death toll of the magnitude 7.7 earthquake stands at 1,498 people in Turkey and 461 in Syria, with thousands of others injured and numbers continuing to rise. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad in the aftermath of the disaster to extend offers of emergency assistance to both countries.