UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Will Welcome US Ending Support To Saudi-led Offensive In Yemen - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Will Welcome US Ending Support to Saudi-led Offensive in Yemen - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United Nations will welcome a move by the United States to end support for the Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden would announce an end to the United States' support for offensive operations in Yemen.

"I have not seen the exact wording of the announcement, but... any move that reduces the number of weapons and military activity is to be welcomed and will give more hope to the people of Yemen," Dujarric said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saudi Arabia has contributed to the worst and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Sanaa United States Saudi Arabia 2015 Government

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

1 hour ago

London Police Charge Man Arrested Near Synagogue W ..

19 minutes ago

India being inflicted all kinds atrocities on Kash ..

19 minutes ago

Kids Club stages rally to show solidarity with Kas ..

19 minutes ago

Fawad urges Opposition to bring proposals for elec ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.