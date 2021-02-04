UN Will Welcome US Ending Support to Saudi-led Offensive in Yemen - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United Nations will welcome a move by the United States to end support for the Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden would announce an end to the United States' support for offensive operations in Yemen.

"I have not seen the exact wording of the announcement, but... any move that reduces the number of weapons and military activity is to be welcomed and will give more hope to the people of Yemen," Dujarric said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saudi Arabia has contributed to the worst and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.