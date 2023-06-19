UN 'Willing to Go' to All Areas of Ukraine Regardless of Who Controls Them - Spokesperson

The United Nations stands ready to visit all areas of Ukraine, including Russia-controlled territories, the UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

"We are willing to go to all areas of Ukraine regardless of who is in control (of them)," Haq said during a press briefing.

Such visits, however, need to be done in compliance with obligations under international law, Haq added.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown criticized Moscow during the weekend for not allowing the United Nations to enter the Russia-controlled side of the now destroyed Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) area.

Haq said that Brown's opinion represents the position of the United Nations.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it is very difficult to ensure the safety of United Nations experts seeking to inspect the territory around the HPP after its destruction, since constant shelling and provocations are taking place in the area.