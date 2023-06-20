UrduPoint.com

UN 'Willing To Go' To All Areas Of Ukraine Regardless Of Who Controls Them - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UN 'Willing to Go' to All Areas of Ukraine Regardless of Who Controls Them - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United Nations stands ready to visit all areas of Ukraine, including Russia-controlled territories, the UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"We are willing to go to all areas of Ukraine regardless of who is in control (of them)," Haq said during a press briefing.

Such visits, however, need to be done in compliance with obligations under international law, Haq added.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown criticized Moscow during the weekend for not allowing the United Nations to enter the Russia-controlled side of the now destroyed Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) area.

Haq said that Brown's opinion represents the position of the United Nations.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it is very difficult to ensure the safety of United Nations experts seeking to inspect the territory around the HPP after its destruction, since constant shelling and provocations are taking place in the area.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Visit All

Recent Stories

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

17 minutes ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

24 minutes ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

24 minutes ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of ‘Folktales Reimagined’ in Seoul

38 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

32 minutes ago
 Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

Pakistani products attract visitors at SCO expo

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.