UN Woman Representative Calls On Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gul Bur Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gul Bur Khan said the provincial government is taking practical steps to empower women in the region. He said that his government was working for the empowerment of women in remote and backward areas
GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gul Bur Khan said the provincial government is taking practical steps to empower women in the region. He said that his government was working for the empowerment of women in remote and backward areas. Necessary measures are being taken to improve the literacy rate of women in these areas, he said while talking to representative of UN Women in Pakistan, Lansana Wonneh, who called on the chief minister here Saturday.
On this occasion, the chief minister appreciated the successful organization of the Women's Summit in Gilgit-Baltistan by the UN Woman and said the government has also enacted necessary legislation in this regard. The literacy rate of women in Gilgit-Baltistan is encouraging and special support of UN Women is needed to improve the situation of women and increase their literacy rate in the remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said and added the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan appreciates the interest of UN Women in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the region and will ensure all possible cooperation in this regard.
For the first time, he said the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has established a research and policy unit to tackle gender-based issues.
On this occasion, Lansana Wonneh appreciated the efforts of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan for empowering women and said that the representation of women in the provincial cabinet reflected the government's vision for women's empowerment. Compared to other provinces of Pakistan, the UN Women's work is progressing extremely well in Gilgit-Baltistan, she said. She also said that the UN Women wanted to work with the government to improve the well-being and empowerment of women in Gilgit-Baltistan, especially in remote and backward areas. In this regard, she said a long-term agreement will be signed with the Sonny Jauri Center for Public Policy. The women of Gilgit-Baltistan have achieved prominent positions in various fields, which is an example for other regions as well, she added.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health
QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..
More Stories From World
-
Govt. to send 1,000 students to Yangling Base for latest agri-training: Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh ..57 seconds ago
-
Seamless Hajj operation enables Pakistani pilgrims to focus on spiritual journey13 minutes ago
-
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker2 hours ago
-
Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit gets extensive media coverage in Chinese media2 hours ago
-
Syria's forgotten health crisis needs healing: WHO regional chief2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to China to help in CPEC upgradation: Zafaruddin Mehmood2 hours ago
-
Super Rugby semis locked down as Rebels farewelled3 hours ago
-
Apollo 8 astronaut dies in small plane crash at age 903 hours ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing history in French Open final against Zverev4 hours ago
-
'Shaken' Danish PM cancels appointments after street attack4 hours ago
-
EU election passes halfway mark as Slovakia, Italy join in4 hours ago