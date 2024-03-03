UN Women Calls War In Gaza 'a War On Women', 9,000 Killed
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) UN Women, a United Nations agency dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, has called the war in besieged Gaza "also a war on women".
In a statement Friday, the agency estimated that 9,000 women have been killed by Israeli military forces since Oct 7.
However, it said, the figure is likely to be higher as many more are reported dead under the rubble.
“While this war spares no one, UN Women data shows that it kills and injures women in unprecedented ways,” UN Women said in a press release issued Saturday.
At the current rate, an average of 63 women will continue to be killed if the fighting goes on.
Roughly 37 mothers are killed every day, leaving their families devastated and their children with diminished protection.
This week, UN agencies warned the Security Council of looming famine in Gaza, where the entire population, 2.3 million people, will soon face acute levels of food insecurity – the highest share ever recorded.
A UN Women rapid assessment of 120 women, conducted last month, revealed that the majority, 84 per cent, said their family eats half or less than what they did before the war began.
Although mothers and adult women are tasked with sourcing food, they are the ones who eat last, less, and the least.
Most women indicated that at least one person in their family had to skip meals during the previous week.
“In 95 per cent of those cases, mothers are the ones going without food, skipping at least one meal to feed their children,” UN Women said.
Nearly nine in 10 women also reported that is harder to access food than men. Some are now resorting to scavenging for food under rubble or in dumpsters, or other measures.
Meanwhile, 10 out of 12 women’s organizations in Gaza reported being partly operational, according to a UN Women report on the gender aspects of the conflict, issued in January.
“Unless there is an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, many more will die in the coming days and weeks,” the agency said.
“The killing, bombing, and destruction of essential infrastructure in Gaza must stop. Humanitarian aid must get into and across Gaza immediately.”
