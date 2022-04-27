UrduPoint.com

UN Working Cooperatively With Both Sides On Azovstal Situation - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 11:54 PM

UN Working Cooperatively With Both Sides on Azovstal Situation - Spokesman

The United Nations is working cooperatively with both Russia and Ukraine on situation at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, spokesman Farhan Haq on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United Nations is working cooperatively with both Russia and Ukraine on situation at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, spokesman Farhan Haq on Wednesday.

"We are working cooperatively with both the authorities in Russia and with the authorities in Ukraine," Haq told a briefing.

"There was some military activity, and we want to make sure that that is halted in such a way that we can actually bring people to safety. We do not have those conditions on the ground as of this moment."

