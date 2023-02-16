UN Working on Full Implementation of Grain Agreement With Russia - UN Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United Nations continues its efforts to fully implement the memorandum of understanding with Russia aimed at facilitating exports of Russian grain and fertilizers, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"We also continue our efforts to fully implement the rest of the memorandum of understanding, especially including on the issue of ammonia and on the issue of the exports of Russian grain and fertilizer ... Russia has been able to export some of that material, but Ms. (Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca) Grynspan and others are continuously working with all parties involved to push that forward, as well," Dujarric told a briefing on Wednesday.

The spokesman also said that the parties to a separate UN-mediated multiparty grain deal known as the Black Sea Initiative "continue through their representatives in Istanbul at the Coordination Centre to discuss and decide daily on movements of vessels and inspections" against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict.

Dujarric added that more than 21.3 million tonnes of grain and food products have been delivered so far during the initiative, which helped to bring down global food prices and to stabilize markets.

On Wednesday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said that it was important to make sure that fertilizers from Russia were exported under the grain agreement between the UN and Russia, as countries from the Global South are in need of those supplies.

In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN and unblocks exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.

Last fall, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18 if it is not renewed again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.