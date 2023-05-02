UN Working on Solutions for Russian Banks to Conduct Payments - Spokesman

UrduPoint.com

The United Nations is trying to find solutions for Russian banks, including the country's agricultural bank, to conduct payments and transactions amid Western sanctions, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

"One of the things (UNCTAD chief) Rebeca Grynspan and her team have been working on is trying to find solutions that allow Russian banks, including the Russian Agricultural Bank, to conduct payments and transactions," Haq told a briefing.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the conflict.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

The deal has since been extended twice and is due to expire on May 18 unless Russia agrees to renew it.

Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns that the part of the deal concerning Russian exports has not been fulfilled. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised this issue at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York last month.

